Recent news:

RSA CFO Hotson says no further legacy sales planned

Bernard Goyder 23 February 2017

RSA Insurance Group are not planning any more big legacy deals following its $1.2bn placement with Enstar on 7 February, UK and international CFO Matthew Hotson has told The Insurance Insider.

Speaking on the day RSA released record underwriting profit, Hotson said the legacy programme with the Bermudian has been completed.

The deal forms part of a $1.5bn divestment programme under way at RSA since 2014.

Hotson said: "I think we absolutely have completed all the disposals that we have...

