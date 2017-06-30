Recent news:

Robson joins Standard Syndicate as claims head

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

Brit's former group head of claims Steve Robson has joined The Standard Syndicate 1884 as its new claims director.

He will also join the syndicate's senior leadership team and will be involved in its broader strategic development.

Robson's appointment follows the announcement that Christopher Smith, the former CEO of Chubb Managing Agent, is joining the syndicate as managing director.

Active underwriter Robert Dorey commented: "In what remains difficult underwriting conditions in the Lloyd's market we have shown our intent to...

