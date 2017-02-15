Recent news:

RMS appoints McKinseys Pritula as president

Laura Board 14 February 2017

Risk modelling agency RMS has appointed Mike Pritula as president, with effect from 1 March.

Pritula will lead RMS' client service and market development initiatives.

He will also join the firm's executive committee alongside CEO Hemant Shah, CFO Peter Eidelman, chief risk modelling officer Mohsen Rahnama, general manager of platform and software Eric Yau, and global head of solutions Michael Steel.

Pritula is a 35-year veteran of consultancy firm McKinsey, where he was a director in the New York office,...

