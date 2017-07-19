RLI beats despite flat profit on weaker gross premiums

Specialty carrier RLI outperformed the expectations of Wall Street analysts despite flat second-quarter profits, dwindling premium volume and a combined ratio that crept higher.
The insurer reported operating earnings of $27.1mn for the period, just $200,000 less than the figure it reported for the same period last year.
The result contributed to per-share profit of $0.61, comfortably bettering the forecasts of seven analysts who expected $0.52 a share, according to a survey by MarketWatch.
Gross written premiums slid 4 percent...
