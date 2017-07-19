Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 July 2017

RLI beats despite flat profit on weaker gross premiums

Dan Ascher 19 July 2017

Specialty carrier RLI outperformed the expectations of Wall Street analysts despite flat second-quarter profits, dwindling premium volume and a combined ratio that crept higher.

The insurer reported operating earnings of $27.1mn for the period, just $200,000 less than the figure it reported for the same period last year.

The result contributed to per-share profit of $0.61, comfortably bettering the forecasts of seven analysts who expected $0.52 a share, according to a survey by MarketWatch.

Gross written premiums slid 4 percent...

