Recent news:

RLI beats despite flat profit on weaker gross premiums

Dan Ascher 19 July 2017

Specialty carrier RLI outperformed the expectations of Wall Street analysts despite flat second-quarter profits, dwindling premium volume and a combined ratio that crept higher.

The insurer reported operating earnings of $27.1mn for the period, just $200,000 less than the figure it reported for the same period last year.

The result contributed to per-share profit of $0.61, comfortably bettering the forecasts of seven analysts who expected $0.52 a share, according to a survey by MarketWatch.

Gross written premiums slid 4 percent...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership