RKH Specialty broker fabricated terror covers

Bernard Goyder, Adam McNestrie and Charlie Thomas 1 March 2017

RKH Specialty has dismissed a broker after internal checks flagged that he had faked cover on a number of terrorism accounts, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Tom Jeffs, formerly an assistant director at RKH, had his employment terminated in late December for gross misconduct after falsifying documents.

It is understood that Jeffs falsified slips, or partially falsified slips, on four separate London market accounts, with cover confirmed to clients that was not in fact in place.

