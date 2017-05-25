Recent news:

Risk Strategies continues build-out with Brightstone deal

Charlie Thomas 25 May 2017

Private equity-backed US broker Risk Strategies has continued its run of acquisitions with an agreement to buy Brightstone Insurance Services.

Brightstone is a specialty broker focused on same-day transportation and logistics companies. It has also developed complementary businesses in areas including commercial lines and some private client personal lines.

It operates its national client base from Cleveland, Ohio and New Rochelle, New York.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Risk Strategies founder and CEO Michael Christian said Brightstone...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership