Rising interest rates will hasten alternative capital retreat: Baeza

Laura Board 9 June 2017

Higher global interest rates will lure alternative capital away from the insurance sector, helping the industry to emerge from the prolonged soft market, according to Mapfre Global Risks CEO and chairman Ignacio Baeza.

Speaking to journalists in Granada at Mapfre Global Risks' bi-annual international conference, Baeza said the flow of alternative capital into the sector was "not good for us or for the services we are planning".

"As an insurer, I would rather those actors go to other profit centres,&...

