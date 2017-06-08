Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 June 2017

Search archive

Rising claims threaten aviation stability: Global Aerospace

Laura Board 8 June 2017

The pricing of aviation risk is unsustainable, with a major catastrophe on top of mounting attritional losses likely to throw the sector off balance, according to Global Aerospace group CEO Nick Brown.

Speaking at Mapfre Global Risks' bi-annual international conference, Brown said that although major aviation losses have diminished in recent decades as airline safety has improved, small claims from day-to-day operational risk, including partial hull and baggage claims, were growing overall.

"More people are flying so there are more...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π