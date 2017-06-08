Recent news:

Rising claims threaten aviation stability: Global Aerospace

Laura Board 8 June 2017

The pricing of aviation risk is unsustainable, with a major catastrophe on top of mounting attritional losses likely to throw the sector off balance, according to Global Aerospace group CEO Nick Brown.

Speaking at Mapfre Global Risks' bi-annual international conference, Brown said that although major aviation losses have diminished in recent decades as airline safety has improved, small claims from day-to-day operational risk, including partial hull and baggage claims, were growing overall.

"More people are flying so there are more...

