Recent news:

Rims backs US-EU covered agreement for reinsurers

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Global risk management trade body Rims has thrown its support behind the US-EU "covered agreement" aimed at harmonising transatlantic insurance regulation, saying it will "improve affordability and availability of reinsurance".

In a letter to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, dated 11 April but released today, Rims cited provisions in the agreement that would benefit its members, who conduct business in both the EU and the US.

The 11,000-member group added that while risk managers would not be directly affected by...

