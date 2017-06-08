Recent news:

RFIB-Tysers talks back on

Adam McNestrie and David Bull 8 June 2017

Calera Capital-backed broker RFIB is again in merger talks with its 200-year-old peer Tysers, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Banking sources said that discussions about combining the two businesses have been constructive, but have yet to reach an advanced stage.

If the two broking houses were merged, the combined entity would have revenues of roughly £150mn, making it one of the largest independent operations in a highly consolidated London broking market.

Any transaction would likely value Tysers, which has Ebitda...

