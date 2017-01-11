Recent news:

Resilience Re finalises record private cat bond

Fiona Robertson 10 January 2017

Willis Capital Markets & Advisory's private cat bond platform Resilience Re has completed a $187mn deal, its largest transaction so far.

The Series 1712 issuance was made up of three tranches, two of which provided two-year reinsurance cover. The class A and B two-year notes raised $101mn and $35.99mn of limit respectively.

The class C notes raised $49.99mn of one-year cover. Each series of notes was listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

The broker's Resilience Re platform is designed...

