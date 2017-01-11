Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 January 2017

Resilience Re finalises record private cat bond

Fiona Robertson 10 January 2017

Willis Capital Markets & Advisory's private cat bond platform Resilience Re has completed a $187mn deal, its largest transaction so far.

The Series 1712 issuance was made up of three tranches, two of which provided two-year reinsurance cover. The class A and B two-year notes raised $101mn and $35.99mn of limit respectively.

The class C notes raised $49.99mn of one-year cover. Each series of notes was listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

The broker's Resilience Re platform is designed...

This article was published as part of issue January 2017/2

