Recent news:

Reserves approaching inflection point: Flandro

Matthew Neill 5 January 2017

Industry reserve levels are "very, very close" to reaching a point where they are no longer sufficient, according to JLT Re's global head of analytics David Flandro.

Speaking at an Insurance Institute of London lecture in the Old Library at Lloyd's today, Flandro said that while reserves may remain balanced in the next few years, he did not believe there would be a repeat of the liability crisis seen in the early 2000s.

However, he warned that a continuation of...

