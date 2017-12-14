Recent news:

Republican tax accord cuts corporate rate to 21%

Ted Bunker 13 December 2017

Republican leaders in Congress reached a deal on the shape of a tax overhaul that they aim to send to President Donald Trump by the end of next week, ushering in a deep cut in US corporate income taxes at the start of next year.

But it remained unclear how the compromise measure would treat differing provisions aimed at "base erosion" and the practice of tax stripping through international transactions - which may have substantial impacts on (re)insurers with offshore...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership