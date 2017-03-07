Recent news:

Report highlights Hong Kong failings

Catrin Shi 7 March 2017

A Hong Kong government advisory group has claimed the region is "facing a serious challenge" as a (re)insurance hub and recommended a series of regulatory and legislative changes to make it more attractive.

In a report published on 7 March, the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) said the region was lagging behind its Asian competitors in many areas as a major insurance centre, and highlighted the rapid growth in (re)insurance business in Singapore by comparison.

The FSDC recommended...

