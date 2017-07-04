Recent news:

Report calls for Indian insurance regulation overhaul

Charlie Thomas 4 July 2017

A white paper from a former Indian insurance regulator and the former Lloyd's general representative for India has called for the country's watchdog to "step up to the plate" and transform the national insurance market.

The paper's authors are H Ansari, former member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and Arun Agarwal, a former Lloyd's representative who is now a director of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance.

Among the main recommendations are for Irdai to ensure its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password