Recent news:

RenRe tops forecasts on low cat quarter

Iulia Ciutina 25 July 2017

Bermudian (re)insurer RenaissanceRe delivered operating income of $2.79 per diluted common share in the second quarter, comfortably exceeding analysts' consensus of $2.40 per share.

The result was also significantly ahead of the $1.55 earnings per share RenRe posted in the prior-year period.

The company also reported a double-digit operating return on equity of 10.0 percent for the period, up 3.9 percentage points.

The result was entirely buoyed by an improved underwriting performance as net investment income was relatively flat at...

