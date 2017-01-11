Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 January 2017

RenRe revealed as Fibonacci Re sponsor

Fiona Robertson 10 January 2017

RenaissanceRe has confirmed it set up the $140mn Fibonacci Re vehicle, which was established in Bermuda in late December, to provide it with more property catastrophe capacity.

Fibonacci's capital was raised from third-party investors and the company's own $169mn Medici cat bond fund.

The carrier already runs a number of other third-party capital vehicles, but the existing facilities are all market facing - in other words, they write business in their own names. In contrast, Fibonacci's capacity will stand behind...

This article was published as part of issue January 2017/2

