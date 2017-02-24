Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 February 2017

RenRe board gives buyback authorisation

Laura Board 24 February 2017

Bermudian reinsurer RenaissanceRe said on Tuesday (21 February) that its board has authorised share buybacks worth $500mn.

In both May and August last year RenRe obtained authorisations for $500mn in buybacks.

The reinsurer said on 31 January that it had bought back $309.4mn in shares at an average share price of $112.87 in 2016.

At the Tuesday board meeting RenRe's board also voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.31 to $0.32.

RenRe's shares closed yesterday in New York down...

