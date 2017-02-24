Recent news:

RenRe board gives buyback authorisation

Laura Board 24 February 2017

Bermudian reinsurer RenaissanceRe said on Tuesday (21 February) that its board has authorised share buybacks worth $500mn.

In both May and August last year RenRe obtained authorisations for $500mn in buybacks.

The reinsurer said on 31 January that it had bought back $309.4mn in shares at an average share price of $112.87 in 2016.

At the Tuesday board meeting RenRe's board also voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.31 to $0.32.

RenRe's shares closed yesterday in New York down...

