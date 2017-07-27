Recent news:

Renewals suggest lower RenRe growth in near future: ODonnell

Matthew Neill 27 July 2017

Market behaviour in recent renewals suggests Bermudian carrier RenaissanceRe's greatest growth is behind it "for the foreseeable future", according to the company's chief executive Kevin O'Donnell.

Speaking on a second quarter earnings call with analysts, O'Donnell said the reinsurer had reduced its participation or come off some accounts entirely in the last quarter as a result of either poor conditions or pricing, with no let up for the competitive conditions in sight.

His comments were published in a Seeking Alpha...

