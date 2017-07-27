Market behaviour in recent renewals suggests Bermudian carrier RenaissanceRe's greatest growth is behind it "for the foreseeable future", according to the company's chief executive Kevin O'Donnell.
Speaking on a second quarter earnings call with analysts, O'Donnell said the reinsurer had reduced its participation or come off some accounts entirely in the last quarter as a result of either poor conditions or pricing, with no let up for the competitive conditions in sight.
His comments were published in a Seeking Alpha...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership