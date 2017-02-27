Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Reinsurers to absorb bulk of £5bn-£7bn Ogden losses

Laura Board 27 February 2017

Reinsurers will be hit hardest by the UK government's surprisingly steep reduction in the rate shaved off lump-sum personal injury payments, with reserves and underwriting profitability set to come under unexpected pressure.

As well as significant reserve charges for reinsurers, there is also likely to be a substantial upward correction in market pricing - particularly on excess-of-loss (XoL) cover.

Willis Towers Watson said reinsurers collectively will bear the brunt of a one-off reserve charge of an estimated £5.8bn ($7.2bn) after...

