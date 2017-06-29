Recent news:

Reinsurers team up with World Bank on pandemic initiative

Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Munich Re and Swiss Re have joined forces with the World Bank, World Health Organization and financial sector peers to create a product to fight epidemics and pandemics in developing countries.

Created in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa in 2014, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) is a first-of-its-kind mechanism designed to quickly channel funding to developing countries facing a major disease outbreak with pandemic potential.

The PEF will provide more than $500mn to cover developing countries...

