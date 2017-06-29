Reinsurers team up with World Bank on pandemic initiative

Munich Re and Swiss Re have joined forces with the World Bank, World Health Organization and financial sector peers to create a product to fight epidemics and pandemics in developing countries.
Created in response to the Ebola crisis in West Africa in 2014, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) is a first-of-its-kind mechanism designed to quickly channel funding to developing countries facing a major disease outbreak with pandemic potential.
The PEF will provide more than $500mn to cover developing countries...
