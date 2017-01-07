Recent news:

Reinsurers survived 2016 in reasonable shape: AM Best

Ted Bunker 6 January 2017

Despite pressures from overcapitalization and persistent low rates, reinsurers as a class will still post "reasonable" results for 2016, credit-rating company AM Best said, citing the lack of large US catastrophe losses and favourable reserve developments.

In some areas, AM Best said headwinds that have buffeted the industry appear to be dying off.

"We may be nearing the bottom of the soft market as brokers are experiencing greater difficulty filling out under-priced programs and demands for further concessions in terms...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership