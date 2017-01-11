Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 January 2017

Search archive

Reinsurers no longer covering cost of capital: Bernstein

Catrin Shi 10 January 2017

Continued softening at the 1 January renewals suggests reinsurers are no longer covering their cost of capital, Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl claimed in a note today.

Referencing renewal reports by Aon Benfield, Guy Carpenter and Willis Re, Seidl claimed non-proportional P&C reinsurance rates fell by an average of 6 percent at 1 January.

According to Guy Carpenter, property cat pricing decreased by up to 7 percent, Seidl wrote, noting that this was "considerably more resilient" than in the 2016 renewals,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π