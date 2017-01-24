Recent news:

Reinsurers more circumspect about pricing: JLT Re CEO

Bernard Goyder 24 January 2017

Reinsurers resisted attempts by cedants to secure further rate reductions during the 1 January renewals season, JLT Re CEO Mike Reynolds said today in a lecture at Lloyd's Old Library.

The global reinsurance market was still "awash with capacity", Reynolds noted, although he added that pricing had started to level out.

"Reinsurers are finally starting to get more circumspect about pricing," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was speaking after JLT Re earlier on Tuesday released its January renewals report. The report stated...

