Recent news:

Reinsurers in US cling to profit as loss ratios climb

Ted Bunker and David Bull 7 March 2017

Reinsurers in the US appear to be falling in line with a global trend, with shrinking profits for 2016, according to a report on 18 companies writing business on the ground in the country.

The group includes subsidiaries of international reinsurers as well as those carriers actually based in the US.

Statutory underwriting gains for the group shrank 36 percent to $1.64bn, with most reinsurers hovering around the break-even point, according to data compiled by the Reinsurance Association of America...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership