Reinsurers face clouded prospects for 2017

Ted Bunker 10 January 2017

A few overarching themes continue to shape the reinsurance segment as 2017 begins, including excess capital, a squeeze on margins and an active M&A market as carriers reach for growth.

The industry may be awash with capital but Barclays analysts led by Jay Gelb said they expected no let-up in the near future, as institutional investors continue to search for better returns.

"We view this trend as structural, not cyclical," the Barclays analyst said in a note last week.

