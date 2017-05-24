Recent news:

Reinsurer group led by Nico swings to $2.4bn loss

Ted Bunker 24 May 2017

A group that includes some of the biggest US reinsurers slid to a $2.4bn net loss in the first quarter, driven by a $2.98bn deficit at Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity Company (Nico), data collected by the Reinsurance Association of America (RAA) showed.

The group of 18 companies, which includes Everest Re, General Re and QBE North America, posted weaker underwriting results compared with the same period in 2016 as the collective loss ratio climbed at a faster pace than expenses...

