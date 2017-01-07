Recent news:

Reinsurance capital growth returned in 2016: Aon Benfield

Charlie Thomas 6 January 2017

Reinsurance capital increased by 5.3 percent to $595bn through the first nine months of 2016 in a turnaround from the 2 percent decline recorded for the full-year 2015, according to an Aon Benfield report following the 1 January renewals.

Traditional capital increased by 4.7 percent during the nine-month period to $517bn, after having declined by 3.5 percent over the course of 2015.

The growth was driven by solid reinsurer earnings and unrealised gains on bond portfolios that resulted from declines...

