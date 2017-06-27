Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

Regulators must coordinate on Brexit: ABI panellists

Laura Board 27 June 2017

European insurance regulators need to respect each other's oversight, at least for a transitional period, to prevent Brexit from jeopardising financial stability, panellists at an Association of British Insurers (ABI) conference said.

At the Brexit event today, KPMG director Janine Hawes called for a "short-circuited, abbreviated process that relies on the work already done" by peer regulators when one insurer is seeking to establish a presence in another jurisdiction.

Insurance Ireland CEO Kevin Thompson reiterated a call his organisation has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π