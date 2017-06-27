Recent news:

Regulators must coordinate on Brexit: ABI panellists

Laura Board 27 June 2017

European insurance regulators need to respect each other's oversight, at least for a transitional period, to prevent Brexit from jeopardising financial stability, panellists at an Association of British Insurers (ABI) conference said.

At the Brexit event today, KPMG director Janine Hawes called for a "short-circuited, abbreviated process that relies on the work already done" by peer regulators when one insurer is seeking to establish a presence in another jurisdiction.

Insurance Ireland CEO Kevin Thompson reiterated a call his organisation has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership