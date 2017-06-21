Recent news:

Reforms to pry open US flood market head to full House

Ted Bunker 21 June 2017

A Republican-backed initiative to extend and reform the US National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) passed a key hurdle today as lawmakers in Washington cleared a bundle of related bills for consideration in the full House of Representatives.

One of the components of the legislative package would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or Fema, which runs the NFIP, to offload a portion of the risks covered to reinsurers, catastrophe bond markets and other ILS mechanisms. The proposal is modelled on...

