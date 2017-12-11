Recent news:

Rebuild cost of California fire-threatened homes tops $5bn: CoreLogic

Ted Bunker 11 December 2017

Wildfires scorching huge areas of Southern California since last week have put at least 13,526 homes at extreme or high risk of damage, real estate data and analytics provider CoreLogic estimates.

The reconstruction value of the properties in that category exceeds $5bn, CoreLogic said today, indicating the average rebuilding cost would be about $370,000. And that is just for the three largest out of the six named fires currently testing the mettle of thousands of firefighters in the region.

The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership