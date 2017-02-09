Recent news:

Rare winter tornadoes add to $1bn+ in US weather losses

8 February 2017

Severe winter weather in the US West and over 100 tornadoes in the South pushed expected insured losses in January above $1bn, according to an Impact Forecasting report from Aon Benfield.

Weather-related events during the month caused 27 deaths and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and business properties.

At least 130 confirmed tornadoes touched down last month in Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida, Impact Forecasting said.

Thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes from 1 through 3 January left $250mn in...

