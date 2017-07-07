Recent news:

R-T Specialty adds LaRock to ProExec group

Ted Bunker 7 July 2017

R-T Specialty has added Jackie LaRock to its ProExec team in Nashville, Tennessee.

LaRock joined the wholesale broker from CRC Insurance Services, where she had been a senior vice president in the Nashville office for over 12 years. Earlier, LaRock worked for The Hartford and Chubb, according to her LinkedIn page.

She began her career as an attorney in private practice, R-T said, noting her extensive experience in professional and executive liability lines.

"She has a stellar reputation as a...

