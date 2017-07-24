Recent news:

R-T Specialty acquires Georgia-based rival

Dan Ascher 24 July 2017

Pat Ryan's R-T Specialty has acquired N-Surance Outlets (NSO), a wholesale broker and binding authority dedicated to commercial P&C, transportation and garage risks.

In a statement today, R-T Specialty said NSO, which has been around for more than three decades, serviced more than 1,000 agents in America's Southeast.

The newly acquired firm has an office in Tarpon Springs, Florida as well as well as its head office, which is in Roswell, Georgia, according to its website.

R-T Specialty chairman and...

