28 February 2017

R&Q to raise £16.9mn to grow legacy business

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Randall & Quilter (R&Q) has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £16.9mn ($21.0mn) through the placing of 14.4 million shares.

R&Q aims to use the £16.3mn net proceeds from the capital raise to grow its core legacy acquisition activity and fronting fee generation in both US unit Accredited and its Maltese subsidiary.

A total of 14,423,591 new ordinary shares in R&Q were placed by Numis Securities at a price of 117p apiece - a discount of approximately 2.9 percent to the...

