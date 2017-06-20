Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

R&Q strikes California trucking loss portfolio transfer

Mattnew Neill 20 June 2017

Legacy carrier Randall & Quilter (R&Q) has agreed a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract to cover an estimated $43mn of legacy liabilities for a California-based insurance group.

The deal covers livery, trucking and contractors' liability programmes issued between 2007 and 2015.

R&Q said the latest transaction was completed in conjunction with Willis Re through R&Q's Accredited Surety & Casualty unit.

As part of the agreement the company will assume all claims handling responsibilities for the California carrier, which R&Q did...

