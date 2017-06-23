Recent news:

R&Q sells managing agency to Coverys

Adam McNestrie 23 June 2017

US medical malpractice specialist insurer Coverys has struck a deal to acquire Randall & Quilter's (R&Q) Lloyd's managing agency for $22.6mn, the London-listed business said today.

The deal does not include the sale of the tenancy rights for R&Q Syndicate 1991, which currently largely sit with R&Q.

Coverys and R&Q will cooperate in certain areas, with R&Q Managing Agency Ltd (RQMA) continuing to manage R&Q's 100 percent aligned reinsurance-to-close syndicate 3330 in addition to live syndicate 1991. R&Q will also...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership