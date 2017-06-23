Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

Search archive

R&Q sells managing agency to Coverys

Adam McNestrie 23 June 2017

US medical malpractice specialist insurer Coverys has struck a deal to acquire Randall & Quilter's (R&Q) Lloyd's managing agency for $22.6mn, the London-listed business said today.

The deal does not include the sale of the tenancy rights for R&Q Syndicate 1991, which currently largely sit with R&Q.

Coverys and R&Q will cooperate in certain areas, with R&Q Managing Agency Ltd (RQMA) continuing to manage R&Q's 100 percent aligned reinsurance-to-close syndicate 3330 in addition to live syndicate 1991. R&Q will also...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π