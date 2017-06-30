Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 June 2017

R&Q founders trim share holdings

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

Randall & Quilter (R&Q) co-founders Kenneth Randall and Alan Quilter have sold a combined £7.4mn ($8.4mn) of the company's shares in separate transactions.

In a regulatory announcement yesterday the firm said Randall divested about 3.6 million shares worth £5.3mn, while Quilter sold 1.4 million shares valued at £2.1mn.

Both transactions used a valuation of 147 pence per share. The sales leave the company's founders with stakes of 14.3 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

R&Q's share price has surged more than...

