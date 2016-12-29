Recent news:

R&Q forges two captive legacy deals

Laura Board 29 December 2016

Randall & Quilter (R&Q) has struck deals to acquire a captive from the Coca-Cola Bottlers' Association and the UK captive of drugs manufacturer AstraZeneca.

R&Q said yesterday it had struck a deal to buy policies from the bottler association's Bermuda captive, Georgia Atlantic Insurance.

The agreement covers workers' compensation, general and auto liability and auto property damage reinsurance policies issued between 2002 and 2016.

Georgia Atlantic's estimated undiscounted reserves for these policies, adjusted for recently paid claims, is about $21.5mn,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership