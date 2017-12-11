Recent news:

R&Q enters two UK motor underwriting agreements

Catrin Shi 11 December 2017

Randall & Quilter's (R&Q) Malta subsidiary has established delegated underwriting agreements with UK motor insurance providers Xpekt and Blagrove Underwriting Agency.

Xpekt is a UK motor MGA specialising in rural private and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and specialist vehicles with anticipated annualised gross written premium (GWP) of £15.6mn ($20.9mn).

UK fleet motor specialist Blagrove has expected annualised GWP of £11.6mn.

These programmes are in addition to the UK motor book being written with Eridge Underwriting Agency and the Irish motor book...

