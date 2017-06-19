Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 June 2017

R&Q completes $46.5mn LPT

Catrin Shi 19 June 2017

Randall & Quilter has completed a loss portfolio transfer (LPT) of a bonds portfolio issued by an unnamed US Fortune 500 Insurance Group.

R&Q assumed an estimated $46.5mn of undiscounted liabilities in the deal.

The legacy acquirer worked with Guy Carpenter to complete the transaction.

R&Q subsidiary Accredited Surety & Casualty, a specialist in surety business, conducted the deal.

R&Q chairman and CEO Ken Randall said the transaction demonstrated the firm's ongoing commitment to expand its legacy liability solutions to...

