Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Search archive

R&Q closes sale of managing agency to Coverys

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

R&Q has completed the sale of its managing agency to medical professional liability specialist Coverys.

As previously announced, R&Q's cash proceeds from the sale to the Boston company are $22.6mn, which will result in net proceeds to R&Q of £13.1mn ($17.7mn). The net gain over the carrying value is £11.8mn.

R&Q Managing Agency (RQMA) currently manages three syndicates: Syndicate 1991, which writes niche SME P&C business with a capacity of about £127mn; reinsure-to-close and legacy Syndicate 3330; and former ProSight...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π