Recent news:

R&Q closes sale of managing agency to Coverys

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

R&Q has completed the sale of its managing agency to medical professional liability specialist Coverys.

As previously announced, R&Q's cash proceeds from the sale to the Boston company are $22.6mn, which will result in net proceeds to R&Q of £13.1mn ($17.7mn). The net gain over the carrying value is £11.8mn.



R&Q Managing Agency (RQMA) currently manages three syndicates: Syndicate 1991, which writes niche SME P&C business with a capacity of about £127mn; reinsure-to-close and legacy Syndicate 3330; and former ProSight...

