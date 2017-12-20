Recent news:

R&Q and Axa secure £30mn Hamilton RITC

Catrin Shi 20 December 2017

Randall & Quilter Syndicate 3330 has agreed to reinsure to close (RITC) a £30mn ($40mn) legacy portfolio of Hamilton Syndicate 3334.

This publication first revealed in September that Hamilton was putting the book of Sportscover's old business up for tender.



Syndicate 3330, which is managed by Coverys Managing Agency, will execute the transaction using capital provided by R&Q and Axa.

The RITC, which takes effect on 31 December, covers the 2014 and all prior years of account. The book holds...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership