Recent news:

R&Q acquires $8mn Clariant captive

Dan Ascher 5 January 2017

Randall & Quilter (R&Q) has acquired a captive from Swiss chemical giant Clariant, the third deal the legacy-to-live carrier has announced in less than a month.

The vehicle is understood to have reserves of around £8mn for high-layer excess exposure to products and general liability risks.

The Liechtenstein-based Clariant captive was formed in 2005 before being put into run-off a decade later. R&Q is now in the process of relocating the vehicle to its run-off platform in Malta.

On 28...

