4 December 2017

Quinn and Hanley leave Acappella for Advent

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 4 December 2017

Advent has recruited two senior casualty underwriters from Acappella, The Insurance Insider understands.

Jim Quinn, divisional head for casualty treaty, and Tom Hanley, class underwriter, have both left the Pembroke and Willis Towers Watson joint venture for the Fairfax subsidiary.

Quinn is set to become head of reinsurance at Advent, sources said.

It is understood that David Indge, the active underwriter of Acappella's Syndicate 2014, will handle the 1 January renewals for the book, with support from assistant casualty treaty...

