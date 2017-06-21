Recent news:

Queens Speech raises Ogden reform hopes

Laura Board 21 June 2017

Hopes of a reprieve for Ogden-rate-cut-battered (re)insurers rose on Wednesday as the UK government flagged pending efforts to bear down on motor insurance premiums.

News of a revival of previously shelved whiplash reforms in the Queen's Speech, and accompanying briefing notes which left room for wider personal injury compensation changes, come after weeks of intense industry lobbying for an overhaul of the Ogden rate.

A shock 3.25 percentage-point cut to the rate earlier this year has already cost (re)insurers £2.4bn...

