Recent news:

Quantemplate gains $3.3mn of backing from Columbia Lake

Bernard Goyder 12 December 2017

InsurTech Quantemplate has received £2.5mn ($3.3mn) of capital from new investor Columbia Lake Partners and named a CEO.

The five-year-old company said the Columbia Lake funding is in addition to unspecified new financial commitments from original investors, which include Route 66 Ventures, Anthemis, TransAmerica Ventures and Allianz.

Quantemplate has received £10 million of financing in total since its founding five years ago.

The technology company provides machine learning tools to (re)insurers.

It said revenues have risen fivefold in the last...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership