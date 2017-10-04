Recent news:

Qover receives Munich Re backing

4 October 2017

Belgium-based digital MGA Qover has secured Munich Re paper, having previously been approved as a Lloyd's coverholder.

A spokeswoman for the company said that Munich Re's backing will be for future products which are currently in the development stage.

At present Qover offers motor gap insurance for the Belgian market, underwritten by AmTrust Syndicate 5820 at Lloyd's. In the case of total loss or theft of a car, the policyholder receives the difference between the original price they paid for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership