QBE signs up Arrowhead for small commercial business

David Bull 7 June 2017

QBE North America is looking to grow in the small commercial insurance space after signing up Arrowhead General Insurance Agency as program administrator for a portfolio of sub-$100,000 premium accounts.

The carrier will transfer underwriters and operations professionals working on accounts of that size to Arrowhead, with the program supported by QBE paper.

Walter Grote, senior vice president for small commercial at QBE North America, will move over to the program administrator to lead Arrowhead Core Commercial, headquartered in Sun...

