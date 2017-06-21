Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 June 2017

QBE shares hit by profit warning

Matthew Neill 21 June 2017

Shares in QBE plunged over 10 percent today after the Australian carrier said high claims activity in its emerging markets business would inflate combined ratios.

In a stock exchange announcement the carrier attributed the claims tally to "a combination of increased frequency of medium sized risk claims in Asia, weather related claims in Latin America and adverse experience in legacy portfolios in Latin America".

QBE said this would inflate the group's first-half and full-year combined operating ratios for 2017.

QBE...

